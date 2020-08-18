Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.47 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $580.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $585.45 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $555.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.22.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion
Arista Networks Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.47 Million
Arista Networks Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.47 Million
$97.80 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
$97.80 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
$18.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co This Quarter
$18.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co This Quarter
$455.46 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. This Quarter
$455.46 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. This Quarter
Exxon Mobil Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Billion
Exxon Mobil Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report