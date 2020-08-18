Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.47 Million

Brokerages expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $580.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $585.45 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $555.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.22.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.