$97.80 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $97.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $101.60 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $71.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $363.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.80 million to $374.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $538.70 million, with estimates ranging from $435.40 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $176,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,689,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $9,259,518. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,815,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,520,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,241,000 after buying an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,755,000 after buying an additional 213,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,963,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

