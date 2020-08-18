$18.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post $18.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.53 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $72.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.28 billion to $73.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $75.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.14 billion to $75.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

