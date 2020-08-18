$455.46 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report sales of $455.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.09 million to $475.30 million. Belden reported sales of $620.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 528.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,510 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

