Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report sales of $49.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.73 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $181.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.34 billion to $194.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.88 billion to $230.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.