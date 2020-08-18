Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Billion

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report sales of $49.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.73 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $181.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.34 billion to $194.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.88 billion to $230.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion
Arista Networks Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.47 Million
Arista Networks Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.47 Million
$97.80 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
$97.80 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
$18.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co This Quarter
$18.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co This Quarter
$455.46 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. This Quarter
$455.46 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. This Quarter
Exxon Mobil Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Billion
Exxon Mobil Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report