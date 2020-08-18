Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $28.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.86 billion and the lowest is $27.99 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $110.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.78 billion to $111.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.83 billion to $116.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,558,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 270,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,030,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 34.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 317,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

