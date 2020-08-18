$127.90 Million in Sales Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post sales of $127.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $145.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $548.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.63 million to $649.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.27 million, with estimates ranging from $502.80 million to $686.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TCO opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

