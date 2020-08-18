Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

