$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

