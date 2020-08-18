Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $409.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.70 million and the lowest is $395.70 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $415.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

