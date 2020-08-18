$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

ABG opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

