$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce $4.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,050,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core-Mark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

