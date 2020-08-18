$203.01 Million in Sales Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $203.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $204.73 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $139.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $797.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $799.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $924.83 million, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $937.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $921,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 28.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 61,227 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

