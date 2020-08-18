Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.28 ($45.04).

ETR:1COV opened at €38.11 ($44.84) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.29 and a 200 day moving average of €33.54. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.86.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

