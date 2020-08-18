Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €9.06 ($10.66) on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a one year high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a market cap of $26.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.49.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

