Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.28 ($45.04).

ETR 1COV opened at €38.11 ($44.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.54.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

