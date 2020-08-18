Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.00 ($129.41).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Tuesday. Varta has a one year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a one year high of €128.00 ($150.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

