Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €23.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.23 ($22.62).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €18.32 ($21.55) on Tuesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.46.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

