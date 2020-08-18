Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £140 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £140 ($183.03) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.66) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £101 ($132.04) to £109 ($142.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.06) to GBX 9,000 ($117.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.51) to £100 ($130.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.81) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £107 ($139.89).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 9,036 ($118.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,509.24. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,168 ($119.86).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.