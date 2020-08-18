$27.05 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $27.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.70 million to $27.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $107.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $463.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

