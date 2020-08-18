$374.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to announce sales of $374.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.50 million and the lowest is $243.92 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $582.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 895,274 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

