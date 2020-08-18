MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report $564.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $579.10 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $888.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Starboard Value LP increased its position in MEDNAX by 103.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,840,000 after buying an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 55.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 91.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 303,503 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

