FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vroom Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VRM)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.45. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $72.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000.

Vroom Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Earnings History and Estimates for Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vroom Lowered by Analyst
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vroom Lowered by Analyst
Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc.
Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc
Revolve Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Revolve Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc Raised by Cormark
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc Raised by Cormark
Oroplata Resources Inc Short Interest Down 82.8% in July
Oroplata Resources Inc Short Interest Down 82.8% in July


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report