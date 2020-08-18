FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vroom Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.45. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $72.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000.

