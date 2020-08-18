Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. UBS Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

