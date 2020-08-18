Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUSN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $13.36 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $12,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $5,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,091,000.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

