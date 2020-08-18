Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of RVLV opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $261,384.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,824 shares of company stock worth $1,141,677. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 710.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $8,857,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 530.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

