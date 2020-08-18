FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Raised by Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

LUG stock opened at C$12.30 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.95.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

