Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Down 82.8% in July

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,659,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABML opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Oroplata Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Oroplata Resources
