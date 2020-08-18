Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Down 82.8% in July

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,659,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABML opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Oroplata Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Oroplata Resources

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

