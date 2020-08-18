American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 80.3% in July

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the July 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ABMC opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. American Bio Medica has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Bio Medica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Bio Medica stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American Bio Medica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

