ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.35. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

About ABCAM PLC/ADR

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

