Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,234,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 5,618,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,849.4 days.

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

AAUKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

