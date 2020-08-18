Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 8,283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46,351.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AANNF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.