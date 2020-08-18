Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Drops By 21.3%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,691,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 9,776,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,788.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AANNF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

