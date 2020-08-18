Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Decreases By 22.2%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,818.0 days.
AAALF stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $32.95.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
