Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Decreases By 22.2%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,818.0 days.

AAALF stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

