Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Grows By 23.6%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AAALF opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.