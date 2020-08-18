Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Grows By 23.6%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of AAALF opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $32.95.
About Aareal Bank
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.