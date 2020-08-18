Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$29.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.34. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

