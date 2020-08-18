Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

