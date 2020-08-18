Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -2.29

Media stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news impact score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $355.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $419.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

AAPL stock opened at $458.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.61. The company has a market cap of $1,965.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a twelve month low of $201.00 and a twelve month high of $464.35.

Shares of Apple are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

