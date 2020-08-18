Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Short Interest Down 83.5% in July

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,604,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Acacia Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

