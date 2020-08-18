Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Short Interest Down 83.5% in July

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,604,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Acacia Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Acacia Diversified Company Profile
