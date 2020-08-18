ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 207.0% in July

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 207.0% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCYY shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ACCOR S A/S stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. ACCOR S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

