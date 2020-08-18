Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,465,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 14,849,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,716.0 days.
OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Vitasoy International has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.
About Vitasoy International
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.