Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,465,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 14,849,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,716.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Vitasoy International has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.

Get Vitasoy International alerts:

About Vitasoy International

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 30 September 2019, investment properties under management stands at S$11.1 billion, comprising 97 properties in Singapore, 35 properties in Australia and 38 properties in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.