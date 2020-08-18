SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $5.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $22.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $272,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,653.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

