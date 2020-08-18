$806.48 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $806.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $833.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $763.20 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $777.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

ACHC opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556,084 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 547,805 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,265,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.