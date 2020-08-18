$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $11.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Marriott International by 15.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 673.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

