$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) to post sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the highest is $35.90 million. Luther Burbank posted sales of $33.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full-year sales of $140.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $151.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luther Burbank.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBC. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.93. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.