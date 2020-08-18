$476.23 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce sales of $476.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.60 million and the highest is $482.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $378.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,868 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

