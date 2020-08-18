$2.22 Million in Sales Expected for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post sales of $2.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.97 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.29 million, with estimates ranging from $9.43 million to $72.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.28) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.26.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

