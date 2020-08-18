$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.