Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

ACXIF stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

