Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Up 227.3% in July

Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

ACXIF stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

